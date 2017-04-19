Harris Tweed turns up heat on web-based counterfeits

An Edinburgh company has been appointed by Harris Tweed to help it resolve instances of counterfeit products being sold on major ecommerce platforms such as eBay.

SnapDragon Monitoring will monitor ecommerce, social media and auction sites for misuse of the iconic Orb brand and take action to help prevent online sales of counterfeit Harris Tweed products.

• READ MORE: Harris Tweed production soars to meet rising demand

It was brought in on the recommendation of law firm Burness Paull, which manages the Harris Tweed Authority’s legal affairs across the world.

The Orb mark is the oldest British certification mark in continuous use and may only be used on, or in relation to, genuine Harris Tweed cloth or products.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Lorna MacAulay, boss of the Harris Tweed Authority, said: “It has taken generations to build the Harris Tweed brand into the popular global phenomena we see today. It is our job to guard against unauthorised use of the brand and we take that role very seriously.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook