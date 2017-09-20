Harris Tweed specialist sews up deal with Italian giant

A producer of prestigious Harris Tweed is looking to expand its presence in Europe after inking an agreement with a top global textiles production and marketing company.

Harris Tweed Hebrides said it is working with a division of the Marzotto Group, which is based in northern Italy and will represent the Scottish company in all European markets outside the UK.

The Hebridean firm, based at Shawbost in the Isle of Lewis, said it accounts for about three quarters of all production of the handwoven fabric, with Japan and the UK as its two major markets.

“Sales into Europe, other than the UK, account for around 20 per cent of output,” it also said.

The tie-up was announced in Paris, during textiles trade show Premiere Vision, and does not involve any transfer of equity.

Ian Angus Mackenzie, chief executive of Harris Tweed Hebrides, said it comes after the firm has worked with Marzotto for many years.

“There are parts of Europe where Harris Tweed could and should have a market but that is difficult to maintain without an ongoing presence. Marzotto can help us to widen our reach and give our clients a more direct service on the ground,” he said.

Alvise Boniver Conte, general manager of Estethia GB Conte – the relevant division of Marzotto – added: “We look forward to working closely with the company, which has led its revival over the past decade.”

