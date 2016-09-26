Harper Macleod expands northern footprint

Law firm Harper Macleod has increased its footprint in the Highlands by taking on Inverness practice Allen & Shaw.

The move, which is due to take effect from 3 October, will see partners David Allen and Donald Shaw join Harper Macleod as consultants, with three more employees moving to Harper Macleod's Inverness office in Cradlehall Business Park.

Allen & Shaw, established in 1993, specialises in residential conveyancing and private client matters. The new recruits will work closely with the existing teams at Harper Macleod, adding to the firm's existing presence in these areas and providing a range of legal services for client's personal and business needs. Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

Lorne Crerar, chairman of Harper Macleod, said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome our new colleagues and clients from Allen & Shaw to the firm. We know David and Donald very well, having worked closely with their firm over a number of years, and it is fantastic to bring them into the fold.

"Since we opened an Inverness office in 2004 we have consistently grown and we have made significant investments over the past 12 months. This move supports our growth ambitions for both this office and the wider Highlands and Islands.

"We believe that bringing Allen & Shaw on board will provide benefits for both parties, and in turn will enhance the services we can provide to existing clients of both firms and future clients of Harper Macleod."

Shaw added: "We are delighted to combine our company with Harper Macleod to be able to offer a wider range of services and expertise to our loyal clientele. Through our knowledge of the firm and its reputation we believe that Harper Macleod is best able to provide this in the years ahead."

The move is the latest in a number of expansions for Harper Macleod, which last year moved into Shetland by acquiring Lerwick practice Dowle, Smith and Rutherford. The firm opened an office in Thurso three years ago.

