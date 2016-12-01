Granite City ranked among UK’s top start-up hotspots

Aberdeen has been named in a list of the top ten locations in the UK to start up a small ­business.

The Granite City grabbed ninth place because it already has a cluster of start-ups in the area, a high density of smaller businesses, and a good level of high-growth SMEs, according to Informi, a website offering advice and support for small ventures.

Brighton came top of the list due predominantly to its superfast broadband penetration rate, low pollution levels and high number of business start-ups.

Other cities in the top ten included Bristol, Cambridge, Leicester and Northampton, but no other Scottish locations.

London only made it to number eight on the list. It ranked first for the number of business start-ups there and density of SMEs. However, high property prices, a large number of SME closures and relatively low broadband speeds put it lower down.

