Graham + Sibbald signs off on Scotland House fit-out

Scotland House was a 'big-ticket' project for Graham + Sibbald. Picture: Contributed

Chartered surveyor Graham + Sibbald has completed its advisory project around the fit-out of Scotland House, the business hub in London that was officially opened by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in April.

Glasgow-based construction partner David Ross said the contract had been a “big-ticket” project for the firm, which has more than 200 employees and 25 partners across 15 offices.

He added: “It’s also indicative of how we are extending our activities across the UK with the support of our London office.”

Located on Victoria Embankment in the heart of the City of London and offering facilities for meetings and hot-desking, Scotland House brings together officials from the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands & Islands Enterprise and VisitScotland. Graham + Sibbald worked alongside the Scottish Government, main contractor Worksmart and facilities management specialist Mitie on the project.

At the official opening, Sturgeon said: “London is a very important trading market and a meeting place for the world’s business leaders, but for Scottish businesses it can be challenging and costly to try and break into these markets.

“The new hub will play a critical role in attracting investment to Scotland, helping businesses trade internationally and raising Scotland’s international profile.”

