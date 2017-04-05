Graham & Sibbald inks deal for Seymour & Co

Chartered surveying firm Graham & Sibbald has acquired Stirling-based commercial property agency Seymour & Co for an undisclosed sum.

The Seymour team is moving into G&S’s recently relocated Glasgow office and the deal means that the firm now has more than 200 employees and 25 partners working across its 15 offices, largely based in Scotland but supported by an operation in London.

Calum Campbell, partner at Graham & Sibbald in Glasgow, said: “Seymour & Co has built a first-class reputation in the Scottish market and we’re excited that they are joining our team in the new Glasgow office.”

Financial details surrounding the deal were not disclosed.

It comes after Graham & Sibbald earlier this week announced the hiring of Tim Bunker from Ryden to lead the ratings team at the firm, as head of rating, while nine associate appointments and promotions have been made.

