Glencairn Crystal raises glass to record annual profit

Drinks glass maker Glencairn Crystal has revealed that 2016 was its most profitable year ever thanks to “unprecedented” international growth.

The East Kilbride-based business said the successful run came despite a global contraction in the crystal market.

It reported a 10 per cent increase in sales, with international revenues larger than those in the UK for the first time in the firm’s history. Asia accounted for the sharpest increase, up 74 per cent year-on-year. Overall turnover rose to £8.6 million in 2016.

Scott Davidson, director at Glencairn, said: “We have worked tirelessly as a family owned company to ensure that we offer extraordinary customer service and innovation at every stage of our business. We are proud of what Glencairn has achieved – particularly on a global scale.”

The company’s defining product within the consumer whisky market – the Glencairn Glass – has also continued to be a success story, with some three million sales worldwide.

