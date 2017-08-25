Glasgow social housing developer Hawthorn lands £5.7m funding

Glasgow has received a social housing boost with the news that Hawthorn Housing Co-operative is to build 48 homes in Possilpark after securing a multimillion-pound funding package.

The affordable social housing units are to be built on land in Ashfield Street, which was formerly a mix of council housing and industrial units but has lain empty since the 1980s. The land was bought by Hawthorn in 2015.

The £5.7 million project is being supported by £2m in funding from Bank of Scotland and a £3.7m grant from the Scottish Government.

Ayrshire-based McTaggart’s Construction has been contracted to build the homes, which are due to be completed in September 2018.

The 48 homes will comprise two, three and four-bedroom properties which will be a mix of cottage flats, terraced housing and four specially-designed homes for wheelchair users.

Helen Graham, chair at Hawthorn Housing Co-operative, said: “This funding will help to address the demand for housing, providing local people with the kind of homes that they deserve.

“It will further regenerate the area and help us to achieve our aim of building a strong, supportive community with an excellent quality of life.”

Amanda Dorel, head of SME real estate for Bank of Scotland, added: “This latest development will bring an area of wasteland back into use.”

