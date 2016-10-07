Glasgow office park set to create thousands of jobs

A commercial property developer will today push the button on one of the UK’s largest business parks in a move that could bring thousands of jobs to Glasgow.

Highbridge Properties said the scheme at the former Shawfield development in Clyde Gateway will offer 1.2 million square feet of office space set on 27 acres of land next to the River Clyde and M74 motorway.

Clyde Gateway chief executive Ian Manson, left, with Highbridge Properties director Adrian Hill. Picture: Contributed

The park – branded Magenta at Clyde Gateway – is understood to be the largest office development with planning consent in Scotland. Developers estimate that if full occupied, it could bring at least 12,000 jobs to the area.

Urban regeneration outfit Clyde Gateway has invested some £20 million to ensure the site is development-ready. It is expected that, as well as office space, Magenta will support a number of shops, cafes, a gym and business centre.

READ MORE: Clyde Gateway’s Albus building lands new tenant

Ian Manson, chief executive at Clyde Gateway, said: “This is an extremely exciting time for the Clyde Gateway area and I am delighted to have appointed Highbridge as our commercial development partner – a company with a fantastic track record in delivering high-quality business parks.

This is an extremely exciting time for the Clyde Gateway area Ian Manson

“Magenta will give the local economy and employment market a phenomenal boost. It will also attract new inward investment to Scotland and stimulate economic growth.”

He added: “Neighbouring the Magenta site, Police Scotland has already seen the massive benefits of locating over 1,000 administrative, finance, and IT staff here and more and more companies are seeing first-hand why this area is such an attractive proposition for investment.”

Highbridge, which was formed in 1988, has developed more than 13 million square feet of office and industrial space, including Cobalt, the largest office park in the UK. Situated near Newcastle, the site is home to more than 14,000 workers and a string of blue-chip companies including Accenture, EE, Hewlett-Packard, Proctor & Gamble and Santander.

Adrian Hill, director of Highbridge Properties, said: “When I first saw this site it reminded me of London Docklands in the early years – so much potential and so close to the city centre.

“Magenta is a very compelling option for businesses, boasting superb connectivity, infrastructure and value for money. The location is first class – a stunning riverside development that’s just ten minutes from the city centre, 15 minutes from Glasgow Airport, two minutes from the M74, and with ample parking available on site.”

Cushman & Wakefield and Savills have been appointed as joint marketing agents on the development.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook