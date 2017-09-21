From Beijing to Biggar, bid to grow Scots links to China

Businesses north of the Border have been encouraged by Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) to “take more of the initiative” when it comes to fostering co-operation with China.

The comments were made by SCC director and chief executive Liz Cameron, who said business-to-business links between the two geographies have reached a “turning point” thanks to proactive private-sector leadership.

• READ MORE: International expansion for Scottish Business Network

She was speaking in the wake of an event in Glasgow, where SCC hosted Beijing’s ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming along with economy secretary Keith Brown and 200 Scottish businesses with China interests.

In April, a high-level Chambers delegation opened the network’s first overseas office in the port city of Yantai.

Cameron said: “We in Scotland need to take solid steps to promote China-Scotland business co-operation.”

She added that firms “large and small must take more of the initiative” to forge new trade ties, particularly amid Brexit.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook