Framework wins give lift to building outfit Esh Border

Building firm Esh Border Construction has unveiled a raft of new multi-million pound framework partnerships as it bolsters its social housing credentials.

The Livingston-based company has signed up with Link Group, Kingdom Housing Association, Hillcrest Housing Association, Places for People, LAR Housing Trust, Thenue Housing Association, and the City of Edinburgh Housing Assessment Management Framework.

• READ MORE: Esh Border looking to build on Scottish market growth

The collective value of this work throughout the frameworks’ duration could generate more than £100 million for the construction specialist.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Regional managing director of Esh Border Construction, Simon Phillips, said: “Winning contracts through these types of agreements undoubtedly forms a significant part of our growth strategy.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

“In signing up to these progressive frameworks, we have utilised our significant experience across a broad spectrum of sectors, including education, retail, industrial, commercial, leisure, public, healthcare and historic buildings.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook