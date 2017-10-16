Former Ipsos Mori boss Mark Diffley sets up own firm

The former director of Ipsos Mori Scotland is launching his own eponymous research and consultancy firm, it has been revealed today.

Mark Diffley, who specialises in public opinion, research and political analysis, is aiming for the business to provide high-quality services to organisations in the private, public and third sectors.

He said Mark Diffley Consultancy and Research (MDCR) represents his first solo venture, and builds on his near ten years as director of Edinburgh-based market and opinion research specialist Ipsos Mori Scotland.

And he believes it will offer “in-depth and bespoke perspectives on Scotland’s political, business and policy environment and how its impact on the public mood will affect business strategy and operational effectiveness”.

Diffley also said: “Setting up my own business at a time when the dynamics governing society and business are incredibly fluid is both exciting and energising.

“I am passionate about delivering high-quality research and providing clients with rigorous analysis, commentary and advice.”

He will also offer clients the option of survey work using ScotPulse, the online panel of about 25,000 people across Scotland in addition to MDCR’s quantitative and qualitative services, and deemed the tie-up an “exciting development”. As for his ambitions overall for MDCR, “whether it’s public attitudes to Brexit, government initiatives or longer-term societal changes, I can add perspective, rigour and commentary.”