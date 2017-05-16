Former apprentices buy Inverness tarpaulins maker

Two long-serving employees who joined a Highlands firm straight from school have become its owners after a £500,000 management buyout.

Gary Cunningham joined Tom Morrow Tarpaulins in Inverness 24 years ago aged just 16, with Marcus Sanctuary starting two years later as a 17-year-old.

Both of them began as apprentices, helping to provide bespoke tarpaulins to the aquaculture, haulage, oil and gas, and agriculture industries across the Highlands.

Now the pair have formally taken ownership of the business – which employs a team of five and turns over more than £800,000 a year – from previous proprietors Chris and Denise Townsley.

Sanctuary said: “Our plan is to build on the Townsley legacy and grow the company by attracting new business in all core sectors.

“We are also looking to grow the team by recruiting apprentices into the workshop, allowing us to spend more time getting to know our customers.”

