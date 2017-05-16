Forestry Commission Scotland HQ sold in £18m deal

The headquarters of Forestry Commission Scotland have changed hands in a property deal valued at £18 million.

Northern Irish property investor and developer Wirefox said Silvan House, on Corstorphine Road to the west of Edinburgh city centre, includes almost 90,000 square feet of prime office space currently let to the Scottish Government. Scottish Natural Heritage is also based at the site.

The acquisition follows last year’s purchase by Wirefox of the Southergate retail centre in Dumfries.

Director of asset management Michael Wright said: “The strategic acquisition of Silvan House represents a significant addition to Wirefox’s expanding portfolio across the UK, which includes residential, retail and office-led assets in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

“A fantastic property in a sought-after Edinburgh location with a strong tenant, the office investment was a fantastic opportunity that attracted significant interest from the market.”

He added: “This purchase comes during an exciting period for Wirefox.”

Derek Paterson of investment property adviser DPL acted for Wirefox in the purchase of Silvan House.

