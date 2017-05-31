Fit-out specialist Sharkey sinks teeth into Manchester

Construction services group Sharkey is eyeing a bigger slice of the market in north-west England after setting up shop in Manchester.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which also has a base in London, said its new office is being launched amid an expected upturn in commercial property activity in the region over the coming years.

Managing director Billy Harrison said: “We’ve been operating in Manchester and the north-west for a number of years and because of the level of commercial office work coming onto the market the time is right to have a more dedicated team represented in the city.”

Sharkey has already worked with the likes of Co-op and Tesco in the Manchester area. Its other clients include audio chip developer Cirrus Logic, Grand Theft Auto creator Rockstar North and Clydesdale Bank.

The company has secured more than £60 million of new project activity since the start of the year, building on the £95m it landed in 2016.

Harrison added: “We’re excited at the level of opportunity in Manchester and across the north-west where there is such a vibrant business scene with some amazing companies and underpinned by a dynamic property industry.”

