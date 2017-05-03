Fit-out firm Sharkey on a high with project wins

Sharkey, the Edinburgh-headquartered construction services group, is on track for a solid performance in 2017 having already secured more than £50 million of new project activity since the start of the year.

Its string of recent projects include an £11 million contract for chip designer Cirrus Logic’s move to Quartermile following the US group’s takeover of Edinburgh’s Wolfson Microelectronics, which was previously based near the BT Murrayfield stadium.

Other deals included a 147-bedroom refurbishment and leisure facility new-build at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, worth £13m, a £20m Indigo Hotel and Staybridge apartments project in Dundee for Intercontinental and Clydesdale Bank’s flagship “Studio B” branch in Kensington, London, valued at £1.5m.

The work so far in 2017 builds on some £95m worth of project wins secured last year by the firm, which has diversified its business activity in recent years with a portfolio of work spread across commercial office, hotel, leisure, retail and public sectors.

Managing director Billy Harrison said: “Confidence is high within the business and we see further opportunities to build on our strong client relationships and increase market share.”

