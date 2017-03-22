First building confirmed for Magenta business park

Work is set to get kick off at Magenta, Glasgow’s new satellite business district, after project costs for the development’s first building were approved by the board of Clyde Gateway.

The £9.25 million Red Tree Shawfield business incubator, aimed at SMEs in sectors such as communications, IT, engineering and media, will offer 3,780 square metres of office space.

Designed by architects Archial Norr and with completion planned for summer 2018, it will be the third Red Tree site in the Clyde Gateway area, joining existing facilities at Bridgeton and Rutherglen.

The largest office development with planning consent in Scotland, Magenta will comprise 1.2 million square feet of office space set on the 27-acre former Shawfield industrial estate, next to the River Clyde.

Clyde Gateway chief executive Ian Manson said: “Our Red Tree brand has proven to be very successful with the two existing office blocks operating at full capacity.

“The many companies who have already made Clyde Gateway their home are seeing first-hand why this area is such a fantastic location to do business and an attractive proposition for investment.”

