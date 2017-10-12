Fire brigade checking Glasgow flats ‘regularly’ over cladding fears

Firefighters are carrying out “regular site visits” to blocks of flats in the west end of Glasgow over fears about material used on the buildings.

Two properties in Castlebank Drive at the Glasgow Harbour development on the banks of the River Clyde are being checked by firefighters “every four hours”.

One resident told the Daily Record: “The cladding in my block and one other has no fire resistance at all.

“We now have two 24-hour fire wardens, four-hourly visits from fire brigade and a huge amount of parking attendants ensuring that access is clear.”

They said the roof and lifts of the upmarket properties in Partick are causing concern to firefighters.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm how often the properties were checked or if 24-hour fire wardens were employed.

However, Assistant Chief Officer David McGown said two properties identified by Glasgow City Council which required regular visits.

He said: “As part of a package of reassurance measures, firefighters are conducting regular site visits at both these properties. Our community action teams are also offering residents free home fire safety visits.

“I would remind all communities in Scotland that we are here to support them through such visits where firefighters will provide safety advice and guidance on what to do in the event of an emergency.”

He added: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service routinely carries out operational intelligence and reassurance visits at high-rise premises for the purposes of checking facilities.”

Glasgow City Council confirmed samples of the fabric of the building had been taken.

A spokeswoman said: “There were samples of the building taken last week and we also lettered the owners.

“There has been an amount of ACM found in the building and it is now a matter for the owners of the building and their factor.”

Glasgow City Council previously revealed combustible cladding and ACM (aluminium composite material) similar to that used in the Grenfell Tower, had been found on 57 private high rise buildings.

This was reduced to 19 properties after investigations.