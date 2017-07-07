Weatherbys promotes Quentin Marshall to head up private bank

Racing-focused group Weatherbys has revealed the appointment of the head of its private banking arm, which has been gaining traction in Scotland.

Quentin Marshall has been promoted to the post from deputy head, a role he took on in June 2015, having previously worked for Coutts where he had been head of advisory in the investments team and deputy chairman of the investment strategy committee.

He replaces Adrian Crichton, who is retiring after more than 11 years at the group, which said it has achieved 16 per cent annual deposit growth since 2010.

Marshall said: “I am incredibly excited to take on this new role and deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Weatherbys Private Bank told The Scotsman earlier this year that it was growing at a faster rate in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK and aims to double the overall business in the next five years.

Marshall said at the time that the pace of growth north of the Border “is quite exciting – we’re very committed to the business here for that reason”.

• Glasgow accountancy firm Wylie & Bisset has announced three senior appointments among a number of other promotions within the practice. Graham Gillespie, who joined the firm after graduating in 2002 and specialises in internal audit work, has been promoted to partner. Catherine Livingstone, a specialist in charity audit, is promoted to senior manager, while Laura Fagan is appointed to head of general practitioner services in healthcare.

