Weatherbys bank sees Scots growth outpace rest of UK

A seventh-generation private bank with an office in Edinburgh says it is growing at a faster rate in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK and aims to double the overall business in the next five years.

Weatherbys Private Bank, part of the racing-focused Weatherbys group, launched in 2006 and has seen total deposits hit £600 million.

We’re seeing strong growth across the country Quentin Marshall

It opened its office in the Scottish capital 18 months ago, and the pace of growth north of the Border “is quite exciting – we’re very committed to the business here for that reason,” depute head of private banking Quentin Marshall told The Scotsman.

He also explained that Scotland currently comprises 20 to 25 per cent of its overall headcount, and associate director and head of the bank’s Scottish operations Duncan Gourlay noted the recent appointment of private-banking sector veteran Douglas Noble.

Gourlay described Noble as “somebody that’s well-known in the marketplace”, helping drive its Scottish growth plans, with staff at the Edinburgh office now numbering five.

“Overall, we’re continuing to take on new clients in Scotland, we’re seeing strong growth across the country and for us it’s about providing the traditional private banking service that clients are looking for,” Gourlay said.

Data published earlier this year by the British Bankers’ Association and Wealth Management Association found that the UK’s private banking and wealth management sector serves more than 2.2 million people, and last year generated turnover of £6 billion.

Weatherbys said its growth is driven by its traditional private-banking offering, including a close focus on clients.

It is also investing heavily in technology, with most clients expecting the likes of mobile banking and apps alongside traditional service, and is seeing a lot of potential for lending to clients into retirement, and investment.

Marshall said its five-year growth projection is based on metrics such as deposits having grown by 20 per cent a year, and stressed that it sees its pace of growth as “prudent and sensible — and will still leave us very much as a specialist private bank”.

Furthermore, he did not rule out increasing its physical presence, but said expanding its coverage is a greater priority.

Gourlay added that, say, five or ten years ahead in Scotland, “we want to be a well-established player in the market and be the private bank of choice for clients up here”.

