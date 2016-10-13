Standard Life Investments expands team in Singapore

Standard Life Investments (SLI) is strengthening its presence in Singapore with the appointment of a new team and country head.

The Edinburgh-based fund manager said the recruitment of the four-strong team in the country marked a “significant step” in its global growth strategy and commitment to Asia Pacific.

Choon Wah Wong, who was previously senior vice-president at Partners Group in Singapore, will be chief executive of the new office and will also lead a team building a real estate fund management platform in the region.

Ted Roy, deputy fund manager, has relocated from Edinburgh to Singapore to expand the company’s Asia Pacific real estate investment capability as part of the investment.

Rod Paris, chief investment officer at SLI, said: “Building presence on the ground in Singapore allows us to be closer to investors and gain deeper insight into regional markets.”

