Standard Life and AAM unveil terms of £11bn marriage

Shares in both Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management (AAM) jumped yesterday as the financial heavyweights agreed terms on an £11 billion merger to create Britain’s biggest asset manager.

The City reacted largely favourably to the confirmed details of the transaction, and said it would likely spark further consolidation in the fund management sector, where the combined Edinburgh-headquartered entity will have £660bn of assets under management.

We welcome the intention to grow the business in Scotland Scottish Government

Shares in Standard Life rose 5.7 per cent to close at 400p, while Aberdeen was up 4.2 per cent at 298.3p.

Ryan Hughes, head of fund selection at AJ Bell, said: “The proposed merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen makes strategic sense for both parties.

“Aberdeen has been overly reliant on Asian and emerging markets for a long time and this has created significant volatility in its business performance, while Standard Life will see those Asian and emerging market assets as very complementary to its fixed-interest and UK asset base.”

Mike Clements, head of European Equities at SYZ Asset Management, said that it was “no secret that Aberdeen, itself a product of acquisitions, has been in the market for another game-changing deal”.

AAM has been hit in recent years by the chronic storm in emerging markets, particularly Asia, and suffered 15 consecutive quarters of net withdrawals from its managed funds.

Clements added: “After presumably having scoured the market for US-centric opportunities, Aberdeen has found what looks to be a great deal on its own doorstep. The cost synergies are clear given the operational and geographic overlaps.”

The deal would create one of the world’s industry powerhouses, owned two thirds by shareholders in Standard Life, which also has a major UK life and pensions business, and one third by investors in AAM.

It had been thought the deal could trigger political controversy at Holyrood because de-duplication is expected to lead to the shedding of several hundred jobs in synergies estimated by experts to run to about £200 million.

But early reaction from the Scottish Government was positive, saying the merger was a “potential vote of confidence in Scotland’s financial sector”.

A spokesman said: “We will be engaging with both companies as the merger progresses to discuss employment and investment in Scotland. We welcome the intention to grow the business in Scotland and to build on the expertise and skills of both companies and strengthen Scotland’s reputation for fund and asset management.

“The Scottish Government has been in contact with both companies and as plans for the merger are confirmed the Scottish Government stand ready to support the new business and their employees.”

