Standard Life and AAM chiefs set out responsibilities

The chief executives of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management (AAM) have set out the roles they will focus on when the firms complete their £11 billion merger.

Standard Life’s Keith Skeoch and AAM’s Martin Gilbert will become co-chief executives of the combined group, which will oversee some £660 billion worth of global assets.

Standard Life's Keith Skeoch, right, will focus on the 'fabric' of the merged group, with AAM's Martin Gilbert concentrating on external matters. Picture: Picture: Graham Flack

Today Standard Life said that Skeoch will have individual responsibility for the day-to-day running of the “fabric” of the merged entity, including investments, pensions and savings, its joint ventures in China and India, operations, finance, HR, risk and regulatory culture, as well as the legal and secretariat functions.

Gilbert will have individual accountability for external matters including responsibility for international activities, distribution including client engagement and business development, marketing and corporate development.

“Keith and I have established a strong working relationship during the deal process and the mutual respect and trust which has been established will form the basis of our ongoing working relationship,” Gilbert said today.

“Importantly we are both team players and see the benefit of delegating decision-making as well as seeking guidance from others to formulate clear strategic objectives.”

He added: “We will draw on our complementary strengths and skillsets to lead the combined company. Keith will oversee the fabric of the company whilst I will be more outward facing, focused on building and strengthening client relationships and developing international business.”

Both men will have joint responsibility for communications and the post-merger integration programme, which is set to trigger job cuts among the two firms’ workforces as they target cost savings that could add up to £200 million within three years. Standard Life currently has about 6,300 staff, with AAM employing 2,700.

A chairman’s committee, headed by Standard Life chair Sir Gerry Grimstone, will also be established to “ensure effective co-ordination”. Skeoch and Gilbert will also sit on this committee, alongside AAM chair Simon Troughton, who is set to become deputy chair of the combined group.

Grimstone said: “Both boards have thought carefully about the key responsibilities and believe that the proposals play well to Keith’s and Martin’s respective leadership strengths. This blend of complementary skills and experience will serve the company well.”

