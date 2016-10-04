Shortlist revealed for Scottish Financial Services Awards

Six contenders are in the running to win this year’s Scottish Financial Services Awards.

Run by Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE), sponsored by professional services giant EY and supported by The Scotsman, the awards recognise organisations and individuals for excellence in financial services in Scotland.

Once again the judges have been spoilt for choice during their deliberations Graeme Jones, SFE

Nominees are judged on their contributions to the nation’s standing as a financial centre, their long-term perspectives, the benefits they bring for customers and their innovation and imagination.

The overall winner will be announced at SFE’s annual dinner on 27 October in Glasgow. Last year Royal Bank of Scotland scooped the accolade for its work supporting entrepreneurs. Previous recipients include Tesco Bank, Standard Life Investments, business journalist Bill Jamieson and Aberdeen Asset Management.

The finalists for 2016 are: Clydesdale Bank parent CYBG, for an outstanding year of achievement, launching successfully on the stock market and introducing its digital challenger bank B; ZoneFox, for its unique security solution protecting sensitive financial data against insider threats; and Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia, for commitment to achieving greater gender balance in financial services and the publication of ‘Empowering Productivity: Harnessing the Talents of Women in Financial Services’.

Also in the running are: insurance broker Clark Thomson, for bucking the trend towards centralisation, and achieving outstanding growth, by delivering a local and personalised customer experience through a Scotland-wide branch network and strong client relationships; MBM Commercial, for establishing itself as the leading specialist law firm helping entrepreneurial businesses, particularly from the tech sector; and Standard Life, for removing barriers to employment and supporting young people to enter working life through valuable work placements, gaining experience while earning the living wage.

Graeme Jones, chief executive of SFE, said: “Cutting-edge technology, personalised customer service, supporting young people and entrepreneurs and promoting inclusivity; all feature strongly in our finalists, as they do in our industry.

“Our finalists this year could not be more different from one another, reflecting the increasingly diverse nature of the financial services industry in Scotland. Once again the judges have been spoilt for choice during their deliberations and they have selected six outstanding finalists who encapsulate the wealth of talent we have in Scottish financial services.”

Sue Dawe, head of financial services at EY in Scotland, said: “The 2016 list of finalists exemplifies the rich variety of excellence at work within Scotland’s financial services sector.

“Supporting the innovative evolution of products, services and approaches to financial services and nurturing the people who work in the sector is vital to the future success and continued global renown of our industry.”

