ShareIn aims to build crowdfunding bridges with China

The chief executive of an Edinburgh-based crowdfunding platform is heading to China as part of an effort to stronger links with the world’s second-largest economy.

Jude Cook, who co-founded ShareIn five years ago, has been invited by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) to join a UK delegation at a summit on big data, credit systems and risk control being held next week in the south-western city of Guiyang.

At the event, which runs from 2 to 4 November, she will take part in a roundtable discussion, co-hosted by the FCO and Guizhou government, focusing on cross-border crowdfunding issues.

Cook said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to attend this event. It’s such a fantastic opportunity to forge strong links and move closer to our goal of online cross-border investment between China and the UK.”

ShareIn last year unveiled plans to launch the world’s first fundraising drive allowing Chinese investors to buy shares directly in an unlisted UK firm.

China is said to have the world’s fastest-growing crowdfunding industry, with an online alternative finance market worth more than $100 billion (£82bn) in 2015 – having expanded by 328 per cent since 2013.

The three-day summit is expected to host 1,500 attendees and is organised by China Finance Association, China Banking Association and the Guiyang municipal government.

