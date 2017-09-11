Scottish Widow set for return to television screens

Tonight will mark the return of the iconic Scottish Widow to television screens for the first time in three years.

Life and pensions group Scottish Widows, which celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2015, said the advert, featuring model Amber Martinez, will launch with a ten-second spot during Coronation Street on STV at 8.30pm. The campaign will also run across outdoor advertising, digital and social media channels until the end of next month.

Clockwise from top left: the Scottish Widow has been played by Deborah Moore, Amanda Lamb, Amber Martinez and Hayley Hunt. Picture: Contributed

Famed for her long cloak and dark hood, the “widow” made her first appearance on screens in 1986, with Deborah Moore – daughter of late James Bond star Roger Moore – in the role.

The latest campaign launches to coincide with Scottish Widows’ sponsorship of Pensions Awareness Day. The group is partnering with Pension Geeks for a UK tour and inviting people to ask the experts anything on saving for the future.

Tim Male, head of marketing and communications for Scottish Widows, said: “The Scottish Widow has become a household name and an icon. She is a perfect representation of everything that we work hard to deliver for our customers – stability, protection, progression and a consistent and reassuring presence.

“We are very proud of our heritage and this latest campaign reinforces everything that our brand has delivered for its customers for over 200 years.”

As well as Moore and Martinez, the Scottish Widow has been played by Amanda Lamb and Hayley Hunt.

