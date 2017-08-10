Scottish Building Society makes key hire to boardroom

Have your say

The Scottish Building Society has made a key appointment, bringing in Margaret MacKay to join its board of directors.

MacKay, who began her career with HBOS, latterly was managing director, Scotland and Ireland division, with Peel Ports. She can boast more than 36 years’ experience in plc, Aim-quoted and family-owned businesses.

Scottish Building Society chief executive Mark Thomson said: “Margaret joins the board at a pivotal time in its long history as we move forward with our digital strategy.

“She brings a wealth of business leadership experience and her skills in human resources and marketing will be extremely valuable as we shape the society’s future. I look forward to working with her.”

Established in 1848, the Edinburgh-based mutual has six branches and 61 agency offices across Scotland. With some 30,000 members, it has mortgage assets of £311.3 million and savings balances of £365m.

