Sainsbury’s Bank opens Fife call centre

Sainsbury's Bank has opened a customer-service call centre at Caledonia House in Rosyth, with the 21,000-square-foot site on Innova Campus marking its first dedicated call centre.

It comes after retailer J Sainsbury bought out Lloyds Banking Group's 50 per cent share of the supermarket lender in 2014.

Sainsbury's Bank has opened its call centre at Caledonia House, on Innova Campus in Rosyth. Picture: Donald MacLeod.

The new facility has also seen Sainsbury's Bank take on staff who previously worked for Lloyds in Pitreavie.



Peter Griffiths, Sainsbury’s Bank chief executive, said: "Opening Caledonia House demonstrates the long-term commitment we are making to our colleagues in Fife as well as the potential for future employment opportunities.”



Councillor Lesley Laird, deputy leader of Fife Council and executive spokesperson for the economy and planning, said: “It is great to see the commitment Sainsbury’s Bank continues to make to Fife, delivering not only local employment opportunities but also wider economic and community benefits.”



The move also follows Aviva Investors selling Sainsbury’s Bank's head office building in Edinburgh Park for £19 million, let to the lender until September 2029.

In July 2015, Sainsbury’s opened a store in Rosyth, creating 13 jobs.

