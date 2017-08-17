Royal London raises fears over rush to access pensions

Life and pensions group Royal London has raised concerns that people reaching retirement are rushing into “income drawdown” products without taking financial advice.

The City regulator recently said that accessing pension pots early has become “the new norm” in the wake of pensions freedom rules introduced in 2015.

The best outcome for customers generally occurs when they take financial advice Phil Loney

• READ MORE: Royal London looks to Dublin to ‘de-risk’ Brexit shift

According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), almost 72 per cent of pots that have been accessed are by consumers under 65, and most people are choosing to take lump sums rather than a regular income from their retirement savings.

Royal London chief executive Phil Loney said today: “The data revealed a particular surge in non-advised drawdown sales; we think this is concerning as the best outcome for customers when choosing an income drawdown strategy generally occurs when they take financial advice, as the decisions are complex and can form a significant part of an individual’s retirement income.

“We are pleased that the FCA is looking at this area more closely, and our view is that they should do more to encourage individuals to take impartial financial advice when contemplating income drawdown.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

His comments came as Royal London, which employs about 1,100 people in Edinburgh and 100 in Glasgow, revealed a 45 per cent jump in new life and pensions business to £6 billion for the six months to the end of June.

The mutual said that individual pensions and drawdown sales surged by 64 per cent to £2.9bn, while group pensions sales were 32 per cent higher at £2.5bn, although this pace of growth is expected to slow in the second half of the year as the process of employees being automatically enrolled into workplace pension schemes nears its final stages.

Overall, the group’s funds under management increased by 6 per cent to £106bn, with Royal London Asset Management attracting gross inflows of £5.1bn.

Loney added: “During 2017 we have consolidated our position as one of the new business leaders in the retail protection, pension and drawdown markets, and as one of the main providers of new workplace pension schemes entering auto-enrolment.

“We continue to invest in our capabilities to increase value for money for customers and to make it easier for their advisers to do business with us.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook