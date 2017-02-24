Royal Bank of Scotland reports £7bn loss for 2016

Royal Bank of Scotland unveiled a £7 billion loss for 2016 today, its ninth consecutive year in the red, as chie executive Ross McEwan admitted that it would be 2018 before the majority taxpayer owned bank would be back in headline profit.

It came as McEwan said he planned to take another £750 million of costs out of the bank in 2017 that would involve a further unspecified number of job cuts, as part of a wider £2bn costcutting exercise involving people, property and technology over the next four years.

We were the fastest growing large bank last year, with £24bn new lending into the economy Ross McEwan, RBS chief executive

He said he would not give precise job loss figures, speculated to run into thousands, before talking to RBS staff first, but added that “clearly” to get to the £2bn figure “there will be job losses we have to go through. They will be across the business”.

McEwan said the latest financial loss was “disappointing” and meant the bank had to go “further on costs and faster on digital”, as the group was interacting with customers 20 times more through digital channels than physical ones.

Today’s figures take into account £10bn in legacy costs, including £5.9bn in conduct charges and a £2bn restructuring hit. The bank recently revealed it had set aside another £3bn ahead of an expected fine from the US authorities linked to the sale of sub-prime mortgage-backed securities.

RBS has notched up losses of more than £50bn since the 2008 financial crash. McEwan said the latest loss was a “stark reminder” of what could happen to a lender when it lost its focus on the customer as had happened with RBS.

He said that the group had got through most of the legacy issues that had “plagued” it, but “we are not completely done with the past”. However, RBS pointed to its underlying profit, excluding one-off hits, of £4.2bn last year.

That was an average of £1bn per quarter for the past eight quarters. “We were the fastest growing large bank in the UK last year, with £24bn of new lending into the economy supporting over a million businesses and homeowners,” the chief executive added.

He said it was too early to say if the Williams & Glyn branches now being retained by RBS, with the negotiated agreementof the European Commission, would be rebranded in the UK and Wales or retain the RBS name.

The bank said it expected it to be the final quarter of 2017 before it had clarity on the outcome with the EC. Asked about further branch closures as part of its general restructuring, McEwan said: “I do not know the number of branches we will have but it will be lower than we have today because customers are not using them like they used to.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook