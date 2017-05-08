Ross Hunter: Investing in clear communication pays off

During the build-up to the recent US presidential election, we learned of eventual victor Donald Trump’s deeps roots to Scotland, increasing the tally of the country’s commanders in chief.

Even more interesting is that the national personification of “Uncle Sam” is generally accepted to be based on a Scot from Greenock, while Perthshire descendant William McKinley polls highly as the presidential name most misspelt (a word itself most commonly abused to the mirth of many).

There is a need to demystify ‘investment speak’

As Scots we travel and (with our inherent virtue of properly punctuality) have a reputation of being great influencers. Although not stretching as far back as the formation of the US, the roots of Scotland’s Copylab, an investment writing and communications agency, date back to 2006.

• READ MORE: Investment communications agency Copylab expands in US

Having established our US headquarters in Boston last March, we recently announced our expanding presence by opening offices in New York City and Chicago. This allows us to provide further support to many of the world’s leading financial companies with their communication programmes and adds to our substantial expansion over the last decade from our UK base to Asia, Canada, continental Europe and the Middle East.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

This growth has many drivers. First, the economic implications of major events – the financial crisis, Brexit and the election and subsequent actions of Trump – have led to a surge in demand from investors for regular, clear and assured communications about their investments.

Second, there is a need to demystify “investment speak”. Financial services is known for its overused jargon and ambiguity, particularly in turbulent times when clarity is even more necessary. While investors will typically tolerate this kind of malfeasance when returns are good, they need to understand and trust fund managers’ actions in turbulent periods.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Third, the increasing focus on cost reduction has forced companies to look for outside resources to enhance their operations while maintaining, or ideally growing, margins.

Fourth, the support of the Scottish Government through the work of Scottish Development International has been critical to take Scotland’s reach successfully overseas.

Lastly, we represent some of the largest global financial brands, and we have made it our mission to reflect that worldwide reach in the way we structure and conduct our own business.

These growth drivers – economic uncertainty, demand for clear communication, cost-cutting and a supportive government infrastructure – have undoubtedly helped Copylab to be successful in international markets. And these trends are the very same that will enable other Scottish companies to pioneer their businesses into new markets.

• Ross Hunter is founder of Copylab, the Scottish investment writing and communications specialist

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook