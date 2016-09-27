RBS warning to customers after £30m lost in cyber-scam

RBS customers have been told to stay vigilant after the bank revealed it had lost £27 million in a huge cyber-scam.

The Times reports today that out of 750 victims in the scam, 117 banked with RBS. In total, customers lost more than £27m as part of a wider scam which netted £113m.

A spokesman told the newspaper: “This was a sophisticated scam undertaken by an organised gang where customers were duped into handing over their security details.

“We advise that customers should be wary of unsolicited contact and if they are in any doubt they should verify the caller using an independently checked telephone number and use a different phone line where possible.”

The spokesman added that money had been recovered in the majority of cases.