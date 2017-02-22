RBS to spend £100,000 training up digital experts

Royal Bank of Scotland is to spend £100,000 training up almost 200 technology experts, one for each of its branches, to help customers use online and mobile banking.

The lender, which recently said the rise in internet banking was behind a decision to close half of its branches in Edinburgh, said the specialist “TechXperts” would be in post by the end of April.

READ MORE: RBS to close half its Edinburgh branches

It will also give training to more than 1,500 branch staff, while customers who need support will be able access it over the phone.

RBS said more than 1.2 million of its customers regularly use online banking, with almost 900,000 using its mobile banking app.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Jane Howard, managing director of branch banking, said: “Banking is almost unrecognisable from what it was when I started my career in a branch 37 years ago.

“While more customers than ever before are taking advantage of the convenience and simplicity of mobile and online banking some people need further support.”

RBS, led by chief executive Ross McEwan, is expected to unveil its ninth consecutive annual loss when it announces its results on Friday.

Analysts are forecasting that the state-backed lender, which is 72 per cent owned by the taxpayer, will report losses of more than £6 billion, which would mark one of the group’s biggest deficits since its government bail-out at the height of the financial crisis.

The Treasury last week put forward plans to the European Union that could spare RBS from being forced to sell off hundreds of branches.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook