RBS bosses face ‘brutal grilling’ at banking giant’s AGM

A shareholder action group has pledged to give RBS bosses a “brutal grilling” at the bank’s AGM in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Two directors from ShareSoc will be at the Gogarburn meeting and said they will demand answers about the bank’s refusal to establish a shareholder committee. Over 100 investors have signed a requisition proposed by ShareSoc for an AGM resolution requiring RBS to form the committee but it was turned down.

ShareSoc also said the bank’s remuneration report and policy “fail to get to grips with the key issues of the CEO’s motivation, alignment and succession” and have advised members to vote against two pay resolutions.

Two corporate governance groups have already urged RBS investors to reject the bank’s new pay policy which it says is designed to reward long-term performance. Under the new plan, chief executive Ross McEwan could be in line for an award of 175 per cent of his salary.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook