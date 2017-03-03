Quest Corporate hires Hearts dealmaker Graeme Henry

A former DLA Piper dealmaker who played a key role in Ann Budge’s takeover of Heart of Midlothian FC has joined finance boutique Quest Corporate.

Graeme Henry, a former head of restructuring at DLA Piper and head of banking and finance at HBJ Gateley, will now work alongside Quest principals Marcus Noble, Scott Carnegie and Stuart Mitchell.

Graeme’s appointment is a coup for Quest Marcus Noble

His hiring follows the arrival of former Johnston Carmichael corporate finance director Stephen Paterson at the Edinburgh-based firm in 2015.

Noble said: “Graeme’s appointment is a coup for Quest and means we’ve now got one of Scotland’s leading dealmakers who adds expertise, depth and value to the team and our client base as we move into our next phase of growth.”

Henry added: “Quest has been front and centre in some the most exciting UK and international corporate finance transactions to have taken place over the last few years and it’s great to have joined the ranks for what looks like an even more exciting next chapter for the business.”

Quest, which was founded in 2000 and now has a nine-strong team, advised on deals totalling more than £100 million last year, including a funding round in July for PureLifi, the Edinburgh technology spin-out that uses light to transmit information.

It rounded off 2016 with the acquisition of London-based portfolio company Vermilion by Nasdaq-listed FactSet Research Systems. Vermilion, which was backed by the Scottish Loan Fund, specialises in client reporting software to the asset management industry and the deal marked one of the year’s largest within the fintech sector.

