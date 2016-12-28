Quest Corporate aims to build Silicon Valley links

Quest Corporate, the Edinburgh-based boutique financial adviser, is looking to strengthen its links with Silicon Valley amid an increased deal flow from across the Atlantic.

The firm, which was founded in 2000 and has a team of eight people based out of the capital, is flagging “growth opportunities” across the tech and financial technology (fintech) sectors.

Scotland must increasingly look outside this country for investors Marcus Noble

It has enjoyed a record year in 2016 capped by it advising on the recent acquisition of London-based portfolio company Vermilion by Nasdaq-listed FactSet Research Systems. Vermilion, which was backed by the Scottish Loan Fund, specialises in client reporting software to the asset management industry and the deal marks one of the largest within the fintech sector this year.

Quest director Marcus Noble said: “The scale and international make-up of the deals we have advised on in 2016 illustrates that Scotland and UK-based companies must increasingly look outside this country for the investors who can help to support their next phases of growth.

“Our ability to assist on the operating side, build value for the business, make connections with investors and get what are increasingly cross-border transactions over the line are characteristics that mark Quest out from the crowd and put us in a position of strength heading into 2017.”

Fellow director Stuart Mitchell said: “Our work with Vermilion over an extended timeframe demonstrates a number of the unique elements of the Quest service offering.

“Quest led the historic fundraising activity, helped shape the strategic direction of the company, delivered geographical expansion and supported the rapid scaling of revenue and infrastructure. This activity ultimately led to the successful sale of the Vermilion to FactSet.

“We continue to see significant growth opportunities for UK based technology companies, especially those with a fintech focus.”

The firm advised on deals with a cumulative value of more than £100 million in 2016. It provided advice on July’s financing round of Edinburgh-headquartered PureLiFi.

