Private banker Douglas Noble joins Weatherbys team

Weatherbys Private Bank has hired one of the most experienced private bankers in the industry as it continues its push into Scotland.

Douglas Noble, who spent a large part of his career with Bank of Scotland where he was responsible for launching its first private banking operation, is coming on board as senior adviser.

• READ MORE: Private bank Weatherbys eyes expansion in Scotland

Following the creation of HBOS, Noble was responsible for implementing the existing private banking model he created within Bank of Scotland across the enlarged group. After 25 years with the bank, he left to join Adam & Co where he launched its private banking office in Aberdeen.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Other roles include building Barclays Wealth’s private banking operation in Scotland, which he headed, and most recently working at Brown Shipley.

Roger Weatherby, head of Weatherbys Private Bank, said: “Douglas’ appointment sends a strong signal about our serious intentions to grow our business in Scotland.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook