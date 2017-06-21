Private bank Hampden & Co hits £200m deposits milestone

Hampden & Co, the Edinburgh-headquartered private bank, has hit £200 million in client deposits within days of its second anniversary.

The bank opened in June 2015 to offer private banking facilities to high-net-worth clients and their families. It is chaired by Ray Entwistle, the former chief executive of Adam & Co.

Hampden said the new business had come from a variety of sources, including “clients attracted to a traditional personal banking service from both north and south of the Border”.

Chief executive Graeme Hartop said: “We have been delighted by our strong level of growth and the £200m milestone is a great one to pass so early. Beyond our financial growth, the feedback we receive from clients is excellent and gives us a great platform for the future.”

In November, the bank was selected to provide the operating banking for 1,200 clients who invested in insurance underwriting at Lloyd’s of London.

