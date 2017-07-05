Payments processor Worldpay agrees to £7.7bn merger

Payments processor Worldpay has agreed to the terms of a potential £7.7 billion merger with US rival Vantiv.

The move comes the day after the FTSE 100 fintech company said it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv and JP Morgan Chase, sending its shares soaring more than 20 per cent.

Under the terms of the possible tie-up with Vantiv, Worldpay’s shareholders will receive 55p in cash per share, a 5p dividend and 0.0672 new Vantiv shares.

That gives a total value of 385p a share for Worldpay’s investors, marking a premium of 18.9 per cent to its closing share price on Monday, the day before it said it had received rival approaches from Vantiv and JP Morgan Chase.

If the deal with Vantiv went ahead, Worldpay investors would own about 41 per cent of the enlarged group.

Worldpay said: “The combined group will benefit from cutting-edge innovation, and substantial engineering capability and talent, with hubs in the UK, Europe and US.

“The boards of Worldpay and Vantiv have identified substantial opportunities for cost synergies, which support significant potential shareholder value creation. In addition, the boards of Worldpay and Vantiv believe that there would be additional revenue growth opportunities that may be realised as a result of the potential merger.”

Worldpay has 400,000 customers and was owned by the Royal Bank of Scotland until the state-backed lender sold off its remaining stake to private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital in 2013. The company later sealed the biggest flotation of 2015 when it listed on the London market with a valuation of £4.8bn.

Vantiv is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and handled 25 billion transactions worth £711bn last year.

