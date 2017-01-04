North-east accountant SBP books jump in revenues

North-east accountancy firm SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers has posted record turnover of £2.5 million on the back of new business wins and client retention.

The firm, which has offices in Aberdeen, Banff, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, works with businesses in the region ranging from sole traders to larger corporate concerns.

The 20 per cent year-on-year hike in revenues was boosted by the 2015 merger with Aberdeen’s Andrew Philip.

SBP managing partner John Hannah said: “2016 has continued to be a busy year for the business across the North-east. Our operations in Aberdeen have continued to grow.

“Although it has been a tough market, our competitiveness, along with valuing our current client base has enabled SBP to continue its growth.

“2017 is looking very promising for us as we are currently investigating ways to enhance our offering and tap into a slightly different market. If all goes well we should have some exciting news to reveal in the coming months.”

