Lloyds profits more than double to £4.2bn

Lloyds Banking Group today posted an annual pre-tax profit of £4.2 billion, more than double the £1.6bn figure reported for 2015.

The Bank of Scotland owner, which is now less than 5 per cent owned by the taxpayer, said the dramatic increase in its earnings came as the amount of money set aside to compensate customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance “reduced significantly”.

READ MORE: Lloyds splashes out £1.9bn for credit cards group MBNA

Lloyds, which also owns the Halifax bank brand, said shareholders were in line for a final dividend of 1.7p a share, giving a total payout for 2016 of 2.55p – an increase of 13 per cent on the previous year. It also announced a special dividend of 0.5p.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said: “We continue to improve our customers’ experience, simplifying the business whilst growing in targeted areas and in December announced the acquisition of MBNA’s prime UK credit card business.

“Strong capital generation, which is a consequence of our business model, has enabled us to fully cover the expected capital impact of the MBNA acquisition, increase our ordinary dividend by 13 per cent and pay a special dividend.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook