Lloyds profits hit ten-year high as PPI bill falls

Lloyds Banking Group drew a line under the financial crisis yesterday, with its highest full-year profit in a decade and a special dividend for shareholders on top of a boosted regular investor payout.

The Bank of Scotland owner, now less than 5 per cent owned by the taxpayer compared with a high water mark of 42 per cent, revealed that profits more than doubled to £4.24 billion in 2016 from £1.64bn in 2015.

This was largely due to lower costs of compensation for payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling. Lloyds, which also owns Scottish Widows and Halifax, did not set aside any further cash for PPI, having taken a £1bn charge in the third quarter.

But it took another £475m provision in the fourth quarter for other so-called conduct charges, such as for packaged account mis-selling, taking its total conduct provisions for the year to £2.1bn.

Antonio Horta-Osorio, group chief executive, said: “Our performance is inextricably linked to the health of the UK economy, which has been more resilient than the market expected post [Brexit] referendum.”

Lloyds has not far off a third of Britain’s current accounts and mortgages, and recently announced a £1.9bn deal to buy UK credit card business MBNA from Bank of America.

The lender said that it would lift the total dividend for 2016 13 per cent to 2.55p, and is also paying shareholders a special divi of 0.5p.

Richard Hunter, head of research at Wilson King Investment Management, said: “Under the careful stewardship of Mr Horta-Osorio, Lloyds has transformed into something of a modern day success story in the aftermath of the financial crisis.”

The Lloyds boss added that the economic recovery of recent years, with reduced household debt and low unemployment, meant the UK was well positioned even though its decision to leave the EU “means the exact nature of our relationship with Europe going forward remains unclear and the economic outlook is uncertain”.

The bank said that on an underlying basis, profits fell 3 per cent to £7.9bn last year. Total income for the group also edged down to £17.5bn compared with £17.6bn the previous year.

A remuneration report released by Lloyds yesterday showed Horta-Osorio’s total pay package fell to £5.5m last year from £8.7m in 2015 due to a cut in his long-term shares award after the stock took a battering following last June’s Brexit vote. The incentive payout fell from £5.18m in 2015 to £1.58m last year.

But the chief executive saw his short-term bonus rise from £850,000 to £1.2m and his base salary will increase 8 per cent in 2017 to some £1.2m – the first raise since he joined in 2011.

The overall Lloyds’ staff bonus pool is up 11 per cent at £393m.

The taxpayer has recovered £18.5bn of the £20bn state bailout the bank received after it took over HBOS at the height of the financial crash.

