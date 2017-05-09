KPMG boosts Aberdeen team as oil sector fortunes rebound

KPMG has made a trio of new appointments to bolster its oil and gas industry expertise amid “increasingly positive signs of an upturn” in the sector.

Deborah May, David Mubarak and Chris Harvey bring a combined 21 years of direct oil and gas industry experience and knowledge to the professional services giant’s Aberdeen office.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Martin Findlay, senior partner at KPMG in Aberdeen, said: “As the oil and gas sector starts to respond to the end of the recent downturn… we are bolstering our teams.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook