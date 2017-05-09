Search

KPMG boosts Aberdeen team as oil sector fortunes rebound

Deborah May with fellow KPMG recruits David Mubarak, left, and Chris Harvey. Picture: Graham Dargie

Deborah May with fellow KPMG recruits David Mubarak, left, and Chris Harvey. Picture: Graham Dargie

Share this article
0
Have your say

KPMG has made a trio of new appointments to bolster its oil and gas industry expertise amid “increasingly positive signs of an upturn” in the sector.

Deborah May, David Mubarak and Chris Harvey bring a combined 21 years of direct oil and gas industry experience and knowledge to the professional services giant’s Aberdeen office.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Martin Findlay, senior partner at KPMG in Aberdeen, said: “As the oil and gas sector starts to respond to the end of the recent downturn… we are bolstering our teams.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

Back to the top of the page