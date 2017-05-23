Johnston Carmichael lifts partner count to 57

Accountancy and advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has expanded its leadership team with a string of appointments that takes its partner count to 57.

Rosalind Catto and Scott Jeffrey, who are based in the firm’s Inverness office, Irvine Spowart in Edinburgh, Ryan Diplexcito of the Perth team, and Gavin Young in Glasgow, have all been promoted to the position of partner, effective from the start of next month.

Iain Castles, from the firm’s Fraserburgh office, and Emma Waterman, who is based in Inverurie, are being appointed as directors.

Sandy Manson, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said: “We place great emphasis on developing talent from within to maintain a strong, diverse leadership team. Our well-deserved promotions will strengthen our senior team across the country.”

He added: “I am confident that our new partners and directors will play a major part in the success of our business as we continue to expand our range of services to meet the needs of our clients.”

