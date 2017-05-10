Jim Duffy: Is a pension enough to enjoy retirement?

Personal pensions were all the rage two decades ago, when insurance companies were teasing people out of final salary company pension schemes into money purchase set-ups like personal equity plans.

I recall tinkering with mine and while I have a decent wee pot in place for when I hit 55, it is by no means going to be enough.

The pension is not going to allow me to live the retirement life I want

Why? Well, apart from the hundreds of changes to pension legislation over the past 20 years and my chequered employment history, retiring at 55 is only just the start of another exciting chapter in my life that will require funding. Yes, we are all living longer…

Living longer is a good thing, right? Whereas my grandfather’s life expectancy was about 60ish, my life expectancy is 80-plus. If that is true for me, and no doubt for many of you, then that means I have 25 years to fund “life” using my pension.

But, if I’m being honest (and maybe if you are too), the pension will play a part, but is not going to allow me to live the retirement life I want, or give me enough to pay for the treatment that I will undoubtedly need. And this is scary on two levels.

Firstly, if I catapult myself forward, say, ten years, then I have a few things that will impact me. One is boomerang kids. The research seems to suggest that the lovely little cherubs are not only staying longer in the house before they decide to fly off and perhaps get married, but they also end up back with you within a few years as a result of a failed marriage or relationship, or loss of job – or even mental health issues, as was a key point communicated this week for World Mental Health Day.

So, there is a big chance of that happening. Add to that the price of a deposit for a first-timer on the mortgage market, the price of houses and the cost of things, like young person’s car insurance, and already I’m feeling the pressure on my pension pot.

So, the cash you and I both need to live a decent lifestyle is already being earmarked for the offspring as a result of cultural and economic changes beyond our control.

Secondly, as you live longer, even if you are healthy, exercise and feel generally content, things will go wrong health-wise. It may be diabetes, dementia, bad hips or worse. But, you’ll get something and, at some point, you’ll likely need care. And that costs a small fortune.

Regardless of what the politicians are putting aside to buttress social care for the silver tops, it won’t even scratch the surface. Which means it will be up to you and me to fund this ill-health. Yep, can you feel it? That’s another strain on your pension and a dent in the lifestyle you may think you are going to have. So where do you go from here?

It’s all about communication and forward-planning. I would suggest: communication with the little ones. Like many before us, and probably including you, we always think that our parents are loaded and have a nice stash somewhere for a rainy day.

We assume that they have money and that they will be OK and, indeed, give us big handouts for cars, weddings etc. But, maybe it’s time to have a frank conversation to alert them to the fact that the pot is X and X is needed to self-fund you, your long retirement and those periods of care you are anticipating.

Just be honest with them so they know the state of the union. That way they can work out their own delta and how they can plug it.

Finally, forward-planning may need to be sharpened up… what we think we need and hope for, may need a touch of reality and to be topsliced.

This way, we re-programme our mindsets for a more frugal period, where we still enjoy life, but don’t get a “rose-tinted glasses” mentality where we will be free to have fun, do the things we always wanted to do, while spending what we want.

It’s a bit like living with another 25-year mortgage. Only this time, you’re thinking ahead as it never gets paid off… So plan and spend wisely.

• Agitator and disruptor Jim Duffy is head of #GoDo at Entrepreneurial Spark

