Investors in People accolades add up for accountant AAB

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has become the only accountancy firm north of the Border to receive the highest ranking in all three Investors in People awards.

Re:markable, the new name for Investors in People Scotland, has granted Aberdeen-based AAB a platinum Investors in People ranking, along with gold for Investors in Young People and an award for employee health and wellbeing.

AAB managing partner Graeme Allan said: “As one of only 12 organisations across Scotland who hold the IIP platinum accreditation, it shows that with the right recruitment, employee engagement, training and development strategy, great things can be achieved in the workplace.

“The achievement of the health and wellbeing award is a new one for us and whilst we have always been committed to promoting health and wellbeing activities across our firm, the launch of the Anderson Anderson & Brown Charitable Initiative last year really helped formalise them alongside our charity fundraising, volunteering and education activities.”

Chief human resources officer Karen Stewart added: “Retaining the Investors in Young People award at gold status is brilliant as young people remain core to our recruitment strategy and our activities continue to increase each year.”

Re:markable chief executive Peter Russian said: “Achieving Investors in People platinum accreditation, the health and wellbeing Award, or the Investors in Young People gold award are fabulous achievements in their own right. But receiving all three at the top level is a real mark of the high esteem in which AAB hold their people.”

