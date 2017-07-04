Investment writing agency Copylab expands into Australia

Communications and investment writing agency Copylab has launched a new venture in Australia as it extends its global footprint.

The Glasgow-headquartered firm has joined forces with Sydney-based Lexicon, a content marketing agency that specialises in financial services and works with Australian banks, pension providers and insurers.

It comes after Copylab, which has more than 50 writers on four continents, won its first overseas client in 2015. As well as being in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, it is present in Dublin and Zurich as well as New York, Boston and Chicago, Riyadh, Singapore and Hong Kong.

• READ MORE: Investment communications agency Copylab expands in US

This year it completed its first global project for an asset-management client, analysing its communications programme in New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong.

Founder and chief executive Ross Hunter said: “We want to be present where our clients are globally and we have been exploring a number of options to establish a presence in Australia for some time now.

“Australia has an economy that is stable and growing,” he continued, noting that Australia is the sixth-largest investment funds industry in the world with the equivalent of £1.2 trillion invested in over 9,000 different funds.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Hunter added: “The funds market is mature, and investment communications as an outsourced model is already well-established… it is the most western-like market in Australasia in terms of appropriateness for Copylab’s services.

“In Lexicon we have a partner that shares our values and drive to enhance our services to these clients and develop exciting new opportunities throughout the country.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook