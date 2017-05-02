Investment communications agency Copylab expands in US

Copylab, the Glasgow-based investment writing and communications specialist, is expanding its US footprint with the opening of offices in Chicago and New York.

The firm, established in 2006 by entrepreneur Ross Hunter, now employs more than 50 people across sites that also include Boston, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its turnover has risen more than sevenfold over the past three years to top the £2 million level.

Copylab’s New York and Chicago operations will be run respectively by David Skillman, who founded alternative asset incubator fund 4P Asset Management, and John Clinton, a former communications consultant at Ohio-based insurer Nationwide. They will report to John Connolly, who became head of Copylab North America in March last year.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Connolly said: “We are committed to supporting the communications and marketing efforts of asset managers worldwide. At a time when the global theme has never been a more imperative mandate for firms in our industry, David and John will help our many clients to expand their reach to new and existing audiences alike with compelling content.

“We know that the addition of a New York and Chicago presence is desirable to our current client base and opens up many new opportunities for us. Strategically we are hugely committed to this expansion as an exceptional fit for our global operations.”

In January, Copylab joined Scottish Financial Enterprise, the finance services trade body, shortly after launching its Asian business.

The firm also announced a tie-up with Advert One, the largest investor relations business in the Middle East, in a move that Hunter said could be a “game changer” for its global growth ambitions.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook