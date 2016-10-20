Interfaith finance initiative set for Lords discussion

A pioneering interfaith project looking to foster a more ethical financial system is to move a step closer on Monday at a private round table discussion to be held in the House of Lords.

The Church of Scotland and the Islamic Finance Council UK are convening the meeting of faith leaders, parliamentarians, and key names in finance to agree a shared ­values framework, the first of its kind globally, on which a wide-ranging financial solution will be developed.

READ MORE: Church launches ethical finance joint venture

Rev Dr Richard Frazer, convener of the Church of Scotland’s Church and Society Council, said: “Two of the most important tasks that we face as a society are developing a ­fairer and more sustainable economy – one which has a passion for equality at its heart – and building stronger relationships across faith communities. This initiative does both and it is hugely exciting to be a part of it.”

The framework is expected to be announced in early 2017.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook