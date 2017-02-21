HSBC profits slump after string of ‘unexpected’ events

Banking giant HSBC has revealed a 62 per cent slump in annual profits amid “volatile” trading caused by the Brexit vote and US President Donald Trump’s election.

Europe’s largest lender posted worse-than-expected pre-tax profits of $7.1 billion (£5.7bn), down sharply on the $18.9bn for 2015.

It saw bottom-line losses in the final three months of 2016 quadruple to $3.4bn.

READ MORE: Hundreds of jobs to go as HSBC takes axe to 62 branches

HSBC blamed a string of one-off charges, such as the sale of its Brazilian operations, as well as hefty write-downs from a restructuring.

Douglas Flint, the group’s Scots-born chairman, insisted the group’s performance was “broadly satisfactory” in the face of “volatile market conditions” caused by Brexit negotiations as well as Mr Trump’s US presidency.

He added: “2016 will be long remembered for its significant and largely unexpected economic and political events.

“These foreshadowed changes to the established geopolitical and economic relationships that have defined interactions within developed economies and between them and the rest of the world.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Flint also warned over the “threat of populism” for the year ahead.

He cautioned over risks from “upcoming European elections, possible protectionist measures from the new US administration impacting global trade, uncertainties facing the UK and the EU as they enter Brexit negotiations, and the impact of a stronger dollar on emerging economies with high debt levels”.

He also reiterated 1,000 jobs may have to move from London to Paris over the next two years depending on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

On an underlying basis, HSBC said pre-tax profits fell by 1 per cent to $19.3bn, stripping out a $3.1bn impairment charge in the European arm, the hit from its Brazilian sale and changes to the value of its own debt. Net profits fell 82 per cent to $2.5bn.

The results were branded “disappointing” by banking expert Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook